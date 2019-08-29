Unshakle Upstate fundraiser held at Binghamton Country Club

ENDWELL NY- The Greater Binghamton Chamber hosted another organization last night dedicated to improving Upstate New York’s business climate.

A fundraiser was held for Upshackle Upstate at the Binghamton Country Club in Endwell.

Unshackle Upstate is a taxpayer and business advocacy coalition focused on making upstate a better place to do business and more affordable to live in.



Executive Director Michael Kracker says it’s clear Albany is currently dominated by New York City voices .



He says while downstate there is a vibrant business community, Upstate is losing population and faces a variety of challenges.



Kracker says New York is one of the least businesses-friendly states due to the high taxes, regulations, access to skilled workers and continued mandates from Albany.

“Our mission is to elevate the needs and interests of Upstate businesses and tax payers. Make sure we are providing them a voice so the legislature is responsive to their issues. Whether its cities like Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, or Plattsburgh, we want to make sure that the legislature is accountable to the interests in those communities,” says Kracker.

Kracker says Unshackle Upstate aims to engage people in the process and educate about the issues.



He says he hopes those seeking change reach out to their state legislators.