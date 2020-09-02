United Way of Broome County’s Day of Caring

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite the ongoing pandemic, the United Way of Broome County’s annual Day of Caring will go on this month.

Held on or around September 11th each year, the day of volunteering honors the lives lost during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

A week from Friday, roughly 500 or 600 hundred people will spend time working on projects at area non-profits.

And while that expected number is down from last year’s 12 hundred, Joni Kaiser, the United Way’s

Volunteer Initiatives Manager, says it’s still important for people to be able to show that they’ll never forget what happened that day.

“This effort takes that emotion really and puts it out there to good use to put back. People who have volunteered for Day of Caring, many of them have been volunteering since 2002 when we began,” says Kaiser.

Kaiser says the effort has been limited to 50 projects, down from 101, at mostly outdoor sites.

Shifts are 3 hours either in the morning or afternoon of September 11th.

Some volunteer slots are still available.

You can contact Kaiser at 240-2016 to sign up.



For those who feel uncomfortable volunteering due to pandemic but still want to help, the United Way has launched a donation drive for personal care items to be distributed to local agencies.

For a list of requested items, go to UWBroome.org.