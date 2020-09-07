United Way of Broome County to launch virtual donation campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – The United Way of Broome County is going virtual in its annual appeal for donations.

These donations impact all areas of Broome County, including basic needs, health, education, and much more.

Last year the United Way was able to fund 51 projects through 35 local organizations and was able to meet its goal of raising over one million dollars.

On Tuesday, September 15th at 6 PM, its annual meeting will commence to announce this year’s funding goals and to recognize its outstanding volunteers.

Executive Director, LoriAnne Welch, understands the impact that these funds have on the community.

“We feel strongly, as does the community, that if those basic needs of our community residents are not met in the areas of food, clothing, shelter; it’s difficult for them to aspire to succeed in other, any other area,” says Welch.

100% of every donation goes directly to the community programs and projects.

The organization’s overhead is covered by returns on its long-term investments.

For more information or to get involved, visit UWBroome.org.