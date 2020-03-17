United Way of Broome County and the 211 Susquehanna River Region Launch COVID -19 response volunteer efforts

From: The United Way of Broome County

United Way of Broome County is monitoring the needs of our community and leading the county’s efforts to organize volunteers and coordinate volunteer opportunities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the most timely and safe manner possible.

GIVE HELP. Due to the changes in our community as a result of COVID-19, volunteers are needed to assist individuals and organizations.

If you are interested in learning about volunteer opportunities that may arise in the near future, please call 211 or visit uwbroome.org/GIVEHELP and we will do our best to connect you to those most in need.

GET HELP. We understand individuals and organizations need assistance during this time.

We are here to help. If your agency needs volunteers, dial 211or visit uwbroome.org/GETHELP and we will connect volunteers to your opportunity.

If you are an individual in need of assistance, call 211 and a specialist will connect you with a willing volunteer.