United Way Day of Action looks to donate school supplies to childcare centers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization is looking to make sure childcare centers in our area have all they need for the summer months.

United Way of Broome County is asking for school supplies for this year’s Day of Action.

The United Way sent a survey to local childcare facilities to see what items were needed.

This year, those looking to give can also opt to donate a gift card or choose from an Amazon wish list if they do not want to go to the store.

Executive Director LoriAnne Welch says the community never ceases to amaze her with its generosity.

“Our childcare centers this year, who do such amazing work for those who need it most, they’re really, really having to dig deep to make sure they’re able to meet the needs to this community and we want to do anything we can to support them and walk with them through this,” Welch.

The drive began on June 21st and will run through July 31st.

Drop off locations are The United Way, Jack Sherman Toyota and Miller Auto.

More information, as well as a full item and Amazon Wish List, can be found at UWBroome.org.