United Way Broome announces grant program

BINGHAMTON, NY – Non-profit organizations in Broome County could get a financial boost from a group of programs looking to raise awareness of personal well-being.

The United Way of Broome County announced its Strategic Community Grants Program on Monday, which will help local groups promoting physical, emotional, and mental health in our area.

All grant money is being raised from community donations, and the grant is a combination of the Strategic Priorities, Basic Needs, and Healthy Lifestyles Coalition Grant Programs.

Executive Director LoriAnne Welch calls the United Way a conduit between the community’s generosity and local non-profit organizations.

“We depend on the generosity of our community, which, time and time again, has proven to be far beyond anything we could hope for, particularly during the pandemic. We connect the generosity of those donors with the needs in our community through our non-profits who are boots on the ground every single day,” says Welch.

Non-profits must fill out letters of intent by November 20th, and proposals are due on January 15th of next year.

Funding decisions will be announced next spring.

Programs can go to UWBroome.org to apply for a grant.