United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus isolates residents

A local senior living community has isolated 4 residents that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, County Exec Garnar designated United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus as another coronavirus hotspot in the county.

United Methodist Homes issued a news release indicating that it had been preparing for the possibility by proactively instituting a number of precautionary measures.

It says it experienced its first case of COVID-19 last Thursday when an employee in its west-side assisted living facility tested positive.

Since then, 4 residents have developed symptoms and also tested positive.

One is hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the virus and there have been no deaths.

The outbreak is confined to that one assisted living unit which has been isolated from the remainder of the campus.