Union- Endicott recognizes seniors with signs and social media posts

ENDICOTT, NY – Union Endicott High School is working hard recognizing its seniors.

Every day the district chooses 1 to 2 students to draw attention to, with social media posts including a senior picture and their plans for the future.

U-E also joined many schools in spotlighting homes of seniors with yard signs.

Their signs were designed by a U-E 2012 grad and were distributed with the help of over 30 volunteers.

U-E High School Assistant principal Deborah Darling says two of the volunteers were retirees from the school.

“Everyone’s hoping that we return back to school, but these two U-E staff members, you know, putting out these signs were so heartfelt for them because they could see their students’ faces again and make another connection. So this was just heartwarming and good for everyone,” says Darling.

Governor Cuomo is set to make an announcement about the rest of the school year by Friday, however the district says they will continue to shout out their students on social media no matter what.

As for events like prom and graduation, Darling says members of the senior class are coming up with their own backup plans.