Union- Endicott recognizes seniors with award ceremony

ENDICOTT, NY – Exceptional seniors at Union-Endicott High School were recognized Tuesday.

In front of the high school’s main entrance, seniors were able to pick up any awards or scholarships that they won over the course of the school year.

The soon-to-be graduates picked up their awards, and were then recorded stating their names and awards won for a celebratory video.

Alicia Wykoff took the lead on organizing the event, and she says the reactions from the award winners made all the planning worth it.

“Obviously, I’d love to see their smiles on their faces. But, just again, their reaction is great because they’re like, oh my gosh, I got a 15-hundred dollar scholarship, that they didn’t even know about. So, it’s great. It will help them with college. Even some of the stuff, just helps them get stuff for their dorm room like sheets, and toiletries and stuff. So, every little penny I can get these kids is just, it makes me feel great,” says Wykoff.

While many seniors received awards today, the entire class will be recognized at a seven-part graduation ceremony planned for June 27th.

This will allow for students to have family join them in accordance with the state limit of 150 attendees.