Union-Endicott holds drive through honor society ceremony

ENDICOTT, NY – In 2020 fashion, Union-Endicott welcomed members of their honor society with a drive-thru ceremony.

51 U-E seniors were inducted into the National Honors Society last Wednesday.

The students pulled up in the bus loop, got out to receive their certificate and take a picture, and then went back to their cars.

While this ceremony typically takes place in the spring, due to COVID, the application process was significantly delayed.

Tom Mullins, U-E’s honor society faculty advisor who coordinated the event, says he’s glad that they were able to host this, and can now turn their focus to their goals.

“It’s gratifying. Like I said, this has been a long process. We started this process in early March. And, now, it’s early October. Seven months. Normally, the process takes about a month, month and a half. So, it’s really kind of gratifying to bring some closure to the whole application process, so that we can move forward as a club here at Union-Endicott, and start doing the things that we do, which is service projects, et cetera,” says Mullins.

The ceremony took place in two, 45 minute waves, with students last names beginning with A through L going first, followed by M through Z.

This was a similar method to the one U-E used back in the spring to hand out their senior awards.