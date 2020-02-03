Union Endicott High School holds Mock Legislative Senate

ENDICOTT, NY – A high school in our area is grooming its students to be a part of the legislative process.

Union-Endicott High School’s Mock Senate held its annual Mock Legislative Session last week in the UE District Boardroom.

Students, posing as state senators, worked for weeks to adjust their respective plans for the session.

UE Junior Brianna Attey’s plan was to have New York State cover the cost of all student lunches so that kids have the energy they need to learn.

She says the experience is thrilling.

“When I’m in the heat of the moment, I believe that I’m just going to let it rip and not dwell too much on things that I should have said or should not have said because, at the end of the day, again, we’re just arguing well and we’re learning from our mistakes,” says Attey.

The classes were split into respective parties, with the Republican party being mostly male and the Democrats mostly female.

Attey says it’s not as cutthroat as it may seem in other major legislative offices because everyone is willing to learn.