Union Endicott Food Boxes Program helps feed families in the district through rotary club donation

ENDICOTT, NY – The Union-Endicott School District is sorting out a recent donation to help feed needy families.

Members of the Office of Professionals Association, which represents a majority of U-E’s clerical staff, donated $1500 to the Endicott Rotary club’s anti-hunger initiative.

The U-E Food Boxes program helps to feed roughly 75 families in the district.

The donations included peanut butter, jelly, pasta, sauce and more.

Endicott Rotary Club Board Member Tom Letini says it’s all a team effort.

“The fact that we have all the other members of our club that are stepping up every week and they are coming with me to make up this. This is not a one man show by any imagination, and it’s good that all the members working at Binghamton University, at the Dick’s open, we all participate,” says Letini.

The $1500 covers about a week’s worth of food for the program.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off a check at the district office at 1100 East Main Street in Endicott.