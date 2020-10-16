Union Endicott details mandatory testing protocol

ENDICOTT, NY – The Union-Endicott School District continues to work on getting everything in place for mandatory Yellow Zone testing beginning next week.

Out of the district’s 7 buildings, the only ones that will be required to test are Charles F Johnson, George F Johnson, Jenny F Snap and Union Endicott High School as fall they within the zone.

20% of each building’s students, teachers and staff will need to be tested, however, Superintendent Nicole Wolfe says no one will be tested without their consent or consent of parents.

Willing participants can be tested and re-tested throughout the amount of time the zone is active.

Wolfe says they’ve been working to identify a community partner to administer the test so no one from the district would need to be involved.

She adds that ideally, the testing would be done in school buildings throughout the school day, however tests from outside locations will still be accepted.

While the cost of the rapid tests are free, it is currently unknown as to how much it will cost U-E to bring in the community partner.

The soonest the testing can start is Tuesday, as there is still equipment needed from the state.