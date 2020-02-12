Union Endicott cheerleaders place 5th in national competition

ENDICOTT, NY – Union-Endicott cheerleaders took a victory lap around the district today to celebrate the team’s successful finish in the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Cheerleading Championship that took place in Orlando over the weekend.

UE made the finals and finished 5th.

It’s the third consecutive year that the team qualified for the competition, but the first time it made it beyond the first round.

UE made it through the 40 team preliminary round and the 20 team semi-finals to place 5th among 10 finalists.

This morning, they were greeted by cheering family, staff, students and the marching band at the high school.

“It’s honestly such an incredible feeling because our goal was just to make it past the first round. And we just kept going and it was such a great feeling,” says Sophomore Sarah Pero.

“We’re really happy that the other teams that went, Chenango Forks and Chenango Valley, they really supported us the whole time we were there. They came to finals. I remember performing and saw the Chenango Forks coach. He was getting super excited and clapping for us. We really appreciate the support from our community and our school too,” says Senior Anya Galecki.

The girls later boarded a bus to visit the district’s 3 elementaries and middle school for a Tour of Champions.