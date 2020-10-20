Union Endicott, Broome County Catholic Schools waiting on testing equipment from the state

BINGHAMTON, NY -Both Union-Endicott and Broome County Catholic Schools say they are still waiting for coronavirus testing equipment to arrive from the state.

The schools say that until the machines and testing kits arrive, they’re unable to schedule when testing of 20% of students, faculty and staff will begin in their designated school buildings.

Governor Cuomo has mandated the testing for school buildings holding in-person instruction within the Yellow Zone cluster.

Catholic Schools are hoping to hold a drive thru testing site outside Seton Catholic Central on Saturday.

Taking into account outside tests that have already been conducted, Catholic Schools need to test an additional 120 people this weekend to reach the 20% mark.