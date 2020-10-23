Union Endicott begins testing of students and staff

ENDICOTT, NY – After news of Broome County remaining in a yellow zone for another two weeks came out Wednesday, schools across the county are now faced with more challenges.

The Union-Endicott school district is one of those that has been forced to have staff and students tested weekly for a two-week period.

On Tuesday, U-E received their state-issued testing kits, the BinaxNOW rapid tests from Abbots, and began testing it’s staff today.

The tests are a less invasive nose swab that can provide results in roughly 15 minutes with 97-percent accuracy.

U-E superintendent Nicole Wolfe says that while this provides enough tests for the next two weeks, they may need to re-evaluate if Broome County remains in a yellow zone after that time frame.

“We have to reach 20-percent of our faculty, staff, and students for next week and then the following week. Interestingly, the state gave us enough materials for two weeks. So, at that point in time, we’re going to have to re-evaluate and possibly order more kits from the state. Or, hopefully, we’ll be in a better position to come out of the yellow zone and stop the testing at that point in time,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe added that they have gathered enough volunteers between staff, faculty, and students to hit the 20% testing requirement for each of the next two weeks.