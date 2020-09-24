Unemployment numbers in NYS significantly higher than 2019

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Department of Labor recently released data on local area unemployment numbers.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the break-down on the report and what the New York State Association of Counties says is needed to boost jobs.

((Stephen Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director)) We’re really about 1.2. million jobs fewer in August of 2020, then we were in August of 2019. And so that’s a real big deal here for the state of New York.

While unemployment remained the highest last month in New York City at 16.3 percent, the Buffalo-Niagra Falls metro area had 10.8% unemployment, the Rochester rate was 9.9% and 9.8% in Syracuse.

The Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area unemployment rate stood at 8.8%.

((Stephen Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director))

But, if you look at all the Capital District counties, this is twice as much, twice as high as this was in 2019.

Acquario says it reinforces the need for another federal stimulus.

The extra $300 per week Lost Wages Assistance Program payments so far have not been extended past the week ending September 5th.

There also hasn’t been a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

((Stephen Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director)) We need the Congress to do this third round of stimulus funding and include revenue losses for the state of New York. And the county so that we can continue to invest in our communities and create small business loans and protections for small businesses to keep these facilities and places as businesses open.

The Governor has also signed an executive order allowing unemployed New Yorkers to work and receive pay as poll workers, and not see an impact to their unemployment benefits.