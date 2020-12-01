Binghamton, NY: Happy Holidays! NewsChannel 34 is happy to announce a brand new contest.

Our Ultimate Christmas Movie Bracket Challenge pits some of the best holiday movies of all time against each other each week through Christmas Eve.

Some of our news staff decided to play this year, and we’ve filled out of brackets ahead of time.

Who do we have going all the way?

Sports Director Cam Lavallee: Christmas Vacation

Digital Content Producer Emily Venuti: Polar Express

Reporter/Anchor Jim Ehmke: A Christmas Story