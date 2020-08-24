Ukrainian Independence celebration

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton joined Ukrainian Americans in celebrating the 29th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine’s independence.

Mayor David was joined by 2 children in raising the Ukrainian national flag to honor the independence of the nation which speakers say is in a tough spot.

Two young men sang a prayer for Ukraine, which continues to be in conflict with neighboring Russia.

7% of Ukrainian territory is currently under occupation by Russian-backed separatists in an armed conflict that has been going on since 2014.

Speaker Taras Stats says Russia’s continued aggression towards Ukraine cannot go unpunished.

“Today, Ukraine’s independence is once again under threat. It is important that we continue to sanction Putin for his expansionism. We cannot continue to appease tyrants. Show your support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” says Stats.

Stats says the current conflict is only the most recent struggle in a long history between these 2 countries.

Stats says Holodomor, which is recognized by some nations, including Canada and Mexico, was an act of genocide by Soviet Union Leader Joseph Stalin, in which 7 to 10 million Ukrainians died by being starved to death during 1932 and 33.