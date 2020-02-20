UHS expansion could mean a bigger emergency room and more

JOHNSON CITY, NY – UHS is planning a major revitalization of Wilson Hospital that will double the size of its Emergency Room and introduce dozens of new private hospital rooms.

The regional hospital chain is planning a 132 million dollar, six story addition to the Decker Center at Wilson in Johnson City.

Hospital executives say all local ER’s are at capacity, so the project will increase the number of available ER beds at Wilson from 27 to 49.

The project will also create a new helipad on the roof with its own dedicated elevator as Wilson is a regional trauma center, stroke center and has the only neonatal ICU in the region.

Vice President for Community Relations Christina Boyd says studies show that Greater Binghamton is older and sicker than other communities in the country.

“There’s a need for us to think about older folks, all of us Baby Boomers getting older, and how we can take care of them in a more comfortable, peaceful way. And that was part of what went into many of the design choices that we’ve made for this new Wilson building,” says Boyd.

Boyd says the new addition will also create 70 new positions, although UHS is struggling to fill all of its current openings.

Boyd says the hospital hopes that the ongoing expansion of Binghamton University’s Nursing School will address those challenges.

UHS has chosen LeChase as its general contractor and Ciannis and Anderson as its architect for the project.

Work is expected to begin in the Fall and last 3 to 4 years.

Boyd says UHS is also preparing to roll out a new multi-million dollar electronic medical system in April.