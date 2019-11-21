UHS donates to CHOW

BINGHAMTON, NY – A friendly competition between employees at Binghamton General Hospital will help feed the hungry this holiday season.

A check from UHS was handed over to CHOW this morning.

A friendly challenge was offered between nurses and members of the Operations division at General.

The battle lasted for only a week, and still accumulated a large sum for CHOW.

The check, worth just over 11 thousand dollars, was presented at the hospital cafeteria.



Incoming Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth says this could go a long way toward helping CHOW reach its goals.

“This constitutes the ability to buy almost 50 thousand pounds of food for the community. That, you can imagine, is such a helpful thing, especially this time of year, Thanksgiving moving into Christmas time,” says Aylesworth.

In addition to the check, UHS President and CEO John Carrigg said that he would personally match the total amount raised by the two teams.