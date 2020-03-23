UHS call for masks

BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS is asking for your help to get more fabric masks out to the community.

According to the CDC, these masks are a crisis response option when all else has been used, and now UHS is asking for mask donations.

Masks they receive will be prepared to use, and surplus masks will be donated to other organizations that need them.

UHS also has instructions for you to make masks for donation, suggesting two layers of tightly woven fabric, and that both men and women will wear them.

When you are finished, you can drop them off at the Vestal Orthopedics building, DVH pharmacy in Walton and UHS Occupational Medicine in Norwich