UHS assists schools with PPE

BINGHAMTON, NY – As schools prepared to re-open with in-person options, UHS made sure that they were well stocked with the appropriate PPE.

UHS, in collaboration with Broome County, was able to come up with enough protective equipment to help out 14 local public school districts, 5 private schools, as well as BOCES and SUNY Broome.

In total, the participating school districts purchased over 370-thousand pieces of P-P-E, totaling just shy of 130-thousand dollars.

Some of the PPE provided included standard masks and N-95 masks, isolation gowns, gloves, and eyewear.

UHS Senior Director of Supply Chain Blaine Olmstead says this wasn’t an option to help, but a necessity.

Among the participating school districts in the area were Vestal, Seton Catholic Central, and Owego-Apalachin.

If any other non-participating districts are in need of additional PPE, Olmstead says you can contact him directly at 763-6177.