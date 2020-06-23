UHS and Lourdes submit plans to allow visitors back in hospitals

BINGHAMTON, NY – One week after Governor Cuomo announced that hospitals can once again allow visitors to enter their facilities, UHS and Lourdes are still working with the state on the parameters.

The local hospital chains put out a joint statement today indicating that they are submitting plans to the New York State Department of Health for approval.

UHS and Lourdes say the new procedures are designed to ensure maximum safety for patients, visitors and staff.

Both plan to post more information on their websites once their plans are approved.