UE Seniors raise money for Mercy House

ENDICOTT, NY – Two U-E seniors raised over one thousand dollars for charity, with the help of an app.

Union-Endicott seniors and cousins Carson Quanne and Ashley Cicciarelli had to complete a leadership project for their senior year.

When their original idea became impossible due to COVID-19, the pair decided to hold a bottle drive to benefit the Mercy House.

They put a call for bottles on the Next Door App, which connected them with people in their area with bottles to give away.

At the end of the week they had over 12 hundred dollars in cans and bottles.

The pair had to switch redemption centers 3 times in order to cash everything in.

“It was like a confidence booster that we could pull this off, two 18 year olds can do such a big thing for the community, while also staying safe,” says Quanne.

“We were getting year supplies worth, and it got them off their hands and then we could put it to a good cause so it was including everyone as well. Everyone did their part, in a sense,” says Cicciarelli.

The pair says the Mercy House was shocked to receive the donation, which made their week of hard work worth it.