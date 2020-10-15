U-E to begin COVID-19 testing of students and staff next week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local schools within the Yellow Zone designation are formulating plans for student and staff testing following a call yesterday with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and state health officials.

Union-Endicott has 4 school buildings within the Yellow Zone that are subject to Governor Cuomo’s testing mandate: George F Johnson and Charles F Johnson Elementaries, Jennie F Snapp Middle School and the high school.

Consent or refusal forms were emailed to parents today.

No student will be tested without permission.

The district is seeking teachers and staff to volunteer for the weekly testing.

UE needs to complete 434 tests by next Friday in order to comply.

The rapid tests, provided by the state, are administered using a swab to the lower portion of the nose.

They will need to continue on a daily basis until the Triple Cities is no longer in the Yellow Zone, or UE chooses to go fully virtual.

Garnar says state health officials indicated on the call yesterday that the rapid tests have been approved for surveillance testing of people who do not have symptoms, contrary to what Broome County had been told before.