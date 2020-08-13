U-E grad and Arizona Cardinal Chandler Jones ready to play for the 2020 season

ENDICOTT, NY – One of our area’s biggest stars in the sports world is happy to be back with his team for the NFL season.

NFL football star Chandler Jones returned to the Arizona Cardinals team facility this week.

Jones is a Union-Endicott High School graduate, and played college ball at Syracuse University.

The outside linebacker is ranked at number 15 in the NFL’s top 100 list, and is expected to challenge for the single-season sack record this year.

Jones says the layoff was nice because his body got to heal, but the Cardinals will be ready for week 1.

“There is nothing like football shape. When I first got out there the first day, I got my butt handed to me. I was tired, but that’s what I like. That’s what makes this fun. That’s what makes it fun. I think Buddy is doing a good job of getting us into football shape fast, and I feel like I was, out of everyone, I was probably the only one who was really gasping for air,” says Jones.

Buddy Morris is the Cardinals strength and conditioning coach.

Jones was second in the NFL with 19 sacks last season and led the league in forced fumbles with 8.