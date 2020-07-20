Two news grants could help grow Binghamton Police Department

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has secured two new grants that will support policing efforts across the city.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced that the BPD will be receiving two specific-use grants, totaling over $480,000.

One grant is for $250,000 towards the Community Oriented Policing Services.

This will open two new officer positions to expand community policing as well as crime prevention.

The second grant is for over $230,000 to fund the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative.

This will pay the salaries and benefits, as well as further training, for a current public safety position in both the BPD field intelligence area as well as for a civilian crime analyst.

In order to receive the grant money, both must be approved by the Binghamton City Council.

While demands for police reform and defunding have been surfacing across the country, the mayor believes the vote to fund the department will pass.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, so I’m a little bit speculating right now. But, I believe that there will probably be some council members, plural, that will not support the police department. And will not support these grants, which will benefit our community. But, I believe the overwhelming majority does support the police department, does understand what it takes to protect a community. And will, in fact, support these grants,” says David.

Also on hand was Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski.

Zikuski says that the grants are in the best interest of the Binghamton community, especially when the out-of-town college students are back in the area.

“People are trying to make a national problem a Binghamton problem. And there is a difference. Every community is different. As the mayor said, people are off sick. People are on maternity leave. People are injured. Nobody even mentions the 17 to 20 thousand SUNY kids that come here in September through June, hopefully this year with the COVID. That’s not counted in our population. So, you have this many cops, this is what your population is. Well, you better add in those SUNY kids. So, the more man power we can get, as the mayor said, if this community isn’t safe, who’s going to come here?” says Zikuski.

The city council will vote on July 29th whether or not to accept the grants.