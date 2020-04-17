Two local students are working to provide feminine care products to those in need

ENDICOTT, NY – Two local high school students are working hard to make sure women and girls in the community have the products they need.

Union-Endicott juniors and sisters Madison and Alessia Stead are Co-Presidents of the school’s Girl Up Program.

The program works to raise awareness about reproductive health, among other things, and stock the school’s bathrooms with feminine care products.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls reached out to an affiliate of a similar program in Syracuse called I Support the Girls, for additional donations.

I Support the Girls has so far donated around 2,000 products that are being sent to families in the community who need it.

“I think that it’s really important that if you can do something to help out, if it’s in your means or your capability than you should, in which we can. It didn’t take much to contact an organization and they are more than willing to help,” says Alessia.

“I Support the Girls commitment to helping us right off the bat from when I messaged them shows how like even in troubling times, like a pandemic that we’re experiencing, shows how so many people can unite together to help each other out and I think that’s so important,” says Madison.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can email U-E Superintendent Nicole Wolfe at NWolfe@UEk12.org.