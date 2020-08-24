Two local museums working to form a partnership

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local museums are working together to form a partnership that could lead to a merger.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center and the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier are exploring an affiliation agreement.

Working with the New York Council of Nonprofits, the two organizations have formed a joint task force that meets weekly to discuss ways they can work together and share resources.

Both cite the challenges of declining population and sources of revenue.

Options could include shared staff, a joint board and combined purchasing power.

Roberson and the Discovery Center say they have similar missions but have traditionally served different demographics and that the legacies of each will be preserved.