Two local high school musicals modify performances in the wake of COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Due to coronavirus concerns, some local high school musicals have modified or cancelled performances.

Binghamton High School’s performance of 1776 has been closed to the general public.

The historic themed musical will still be put on tonight and tomorrow night, limiting the audience to students and family members of the cast.

However, the Sunday matinee has been cancelled completely.

In addition, Spencer Van Etten has completely cancelled their performance of Once on This Island for this weekend.