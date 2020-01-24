Two Chenango County schools identified as being in fiscal stress

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – Two Chenango County school districts are among 33 New York districts suffering from fiscal stress.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli identified Norwich City School District as being in significant fiscal stress.
Oxford Free Academy was targeted as being Susceptible to Stress.
DiNapoli’s annual reports analyze six financial factors to determine a district’s status.
The Southern Tier was the only region with a decrease in the number of districts in fiscal stress from the previous year.