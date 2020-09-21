Two adults taken to hospital following school bus crash

TOWN OF NANTICOKE – Two adults were taken to the hospital this morning following a school bus crash in the Town of Nanticoke.

New York State Police say the Whitney Point School District bus went off the road along Pendell Hill Road.

There was only one student aboard, an 8 year-old who was evaluated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

However, 2 adults on board were transported.

The driver, a 56 year-old woman, complained of pain and the 37 year-old female bus monitor had a cut to her head.

There were no other vehicles involved.