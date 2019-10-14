Twenty-three names to be added to the Firefighter’s Memorial

Albany, N.Y – Firefighters from across the state gathered at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center last week to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

23 names are being added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial wall this year.

The names represent line of duty deaths.

Some additions this year date back to the 1930s. Others are more recent.

((Francis Nerney, NYS Fire Administrator))

For this 22nd year, we are here to pay tribute to those New York State firefighters who have payed the supreme sacrifice and service to their community.

Those heroes range from Erie to Nassau County.

And, though they all have differences. One thing unites them all.

((Kathy Hochul, Lt. Governor))

At the end of the day your beliefs don’t matter. Your religion doesn’t matter. The color of your skin doesn’t matter. because we will stand up and protect you that’s what the fire service is all about.

The earliest name on the list dates back to 1811.