Tully Rinckey PPL hands out turkeys to vets

BINGHAMTON, NY – In total, 150 turkeys were handed out to veterans, totaling over 2,000 pounds, between noon and 1.

Since it began in 2009, the Turkeys for Veterans initiative has handed out turkeys to over 18-hundred military personnel and their families in upstate New York.

Tully Rinckey P-L-L-C and Price Chopper teamed up to provide free turkeys to active duty and retired veterans in the area through the Turkeys for Veterans initiative earlier.

The turkeys were handed out in drive-thru fashion earlier today on a first-come basis with proof of military I.D.

As a former Army veteran himself, Greg Rinckey says this event, which started in 2009, is a way to repay his fellow service members.

“My partner and I, we’re both Army veterans. So, it was our way of giving back to our brother and sister veterans. And this year, especially, more than ever, it’s needed. We always have to remember their sacrifices, and what they’ve given to this country over hundreds of years, the veterans have given to this country. This is our way of giving back to them,” says Rinckey.

