Trump urges to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Democrats have expressed concerns over the agreement’s labor and environmental provisions.



As NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki show us, some Republicans are confident the agreement will pass, but others aren’t so sure.

TOM REED: We are good to go.

New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed says if Congress voted on the USMCA today, it would pass.

TOM REED: and we would have an updated Mexico Canada agreement where our farmers and our manufacturers and our auto suppliers and our auto industry would immediately benefit.

But he says the hold up is one democrat.

TOM REED: It all rests in one person’s hands, and that is the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi says she still has concerns about whether the trade deal goes far enough to protect American workers and the environment.

Pelosi says she also worries that a piece of the agreement could raise drug prices for US consumers.

But the Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd says those issues are being worked out behind the scenes.

WILL HURD

U.S. CONGRESSMAN, R-TEXAS: Over the last few days some senior democrats have expressed a little bit of concern in the ability to pass this, but I think Speaker Pelosi and our US trade representative have been having some good conversations.

US trade representative Robert Lightizer unveiled an updated USMCA to Congress last week – but Pelosi has not said if the changes will be enough to bring the deal to the floor for a vote.

TOM REED: Mexico has passed this. Canada is ready to go. It’s in our court. In the American court in order to get it done. It’s time to get it done.

Reed says he is optimistic congress will pass the deal by the end of October.

In Washington, I’m Anna Wiernicki.