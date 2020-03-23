Trump suspends foreclosures and evictions through April

WASHINGTON DC, President Trump has announced that the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions through the month of April – due to a growing concern of Americans who face the reality of losing jobs and missing rent and mortgage payments.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright has the story.

In response to the pandemic, The Trump Administration is suspending all FHA evictions and foreclosures for 60 days.

{President Donald Trump} we’re working very closely with Dr. Ben Carson and everybody from HUD.

In a statement – the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said this will allow americans with FHA mortgages to face the pandemic without… quote “fear of losing their homes…”

{Senator Edward Markey, D/MA} We don’t want any evictions, we don’t want any mortgages to be foreclosed

Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey says every family should be protected during this crisis.

Democrats say they want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work with them to make stopping all foreclosures a part of the next Coronavirus funding package.

{***Senator Sherrod Brown, D/OH: ***} We have a prohibition that so far Senator McConnell has objected to on foreclosures and evictions. // if they go several weeks without pay they will be evicted they will be foreclosed on. We need Senator McConnell to actually agree to that.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says the action is unprecedented, but must be done to help Americans.

{***Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT: ***} we need to stop evictions and make sure that people go to work if they can, stay home, and are paid through emergency medical and sick leave

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen says expanded unemployment insurance will help families pay their bills…

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} so that people don’t have to pay big bills if they don’t have the incoming wages to do it, so no foreclosures, no evictions.