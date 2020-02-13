Trump endorses Tenney

BINGHAMTON, NY – Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney picked up the biggest endorsement a Republican can get in her race for the GOP nomination to take on Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

President Trump endorsed Tenney over Twitter calling her a fantastic candidate and a great former member of Congress.

In his tweet, Trump called the Utica-area businesswoman strong on crime, borders, cutting taxes, 2nd amendment rights and support for the military and veterans.

The President gave Tenney his complete and total endorsement.



Her rival for the Republican nomination, George Phillips of Endwell, says he still believes voters want a fresh face and that he is confident that he will prevail in the June primary.