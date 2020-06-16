Truck catches fire in Endwell

ENDWELL, NY – A work truck accident led to downed power lines and fires in Endwell Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30, a truck exited the parking lot of the old Henry B. Endicott School off Kentucky Avenue.

The driver had left the boom up, catching the power lines above and ripping down poles, causing two transformers to catch fire, as well as the rear truck tires.

The driver was trapped inside until power to the lines could be turned off.

He was later rescued and was unharmed.

The fires were extinguished quickly once the power was turned off according to Endwell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Grafton.

Several hundred people in the surrounding area lost power due to the accident.