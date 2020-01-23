Tru by Hilton opens on the Vestal Parkway, offers a more social hotel experience

VESTAL, NY – A new concept by Hilton Hotels has opened on the Vestal Parkway, encouraging guests to come out of their rooms and join the party.

Tru by Hilton Vestal held its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting and open house.

The hotel chain boasts colorful, efficient rooms with plenty of connectivity.

It also has large common areas with games, a pool table and places to socialize.

Tru also features an extensive breakfast bar that includes waffle boats, oatmeal and yogurt and plenty of toppings.

General Manager Kristen Fata has worked at a number of other hotels locally.

“Tru by Hilton absolutely embodies everything that I believe a hotel should be. I have been excited about this brand ever since I heard about it a few years ago. And I’ve wanted to be part of it. Just the zest for life and the fun you’re expected to have with your guests and your staff,” says Fata.

Fata says the staff works hard and also has a lot of fun.

The Vestal Tru by Hilton opened on December 3rd and is one of 117 of the new chain.

It’s owned by Vestal Lodging Ventures and is managed by Visions Hotels.

Visions Hotels offers a program called Safe Home which provides a free hotel room to victims of a house fire.