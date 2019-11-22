Triple Cities Ski Swap Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local ski club is having it’s annual swap to commemorate the start of the ski and snowboard season.

Triple Cities Ski Club will have its 38th annual ski sale on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus on Park Avenue.



Skis, boots, snowboards, winter jackets, ice skates, and helmets will all headline the massive sale.

In all, more than 2 thousand items are expected to be there for the sale this weekend.

Committee member Wayne Matthews says skiing itself is a way to turn the cold days into the cool days.