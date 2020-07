TRIANGLE, NY – A Town of Triangle man was uninjured after crashing his homemade aircraft into some trees Tuesday evening.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot, Frank Snyder, was flying his ultralight plane near Route 205 in Triangle when it had engine failure shortly after takeoff and ended up in the trees.

Police say he was able to get himself out of the aircraft safely and that the incident has been reported to the FAA.