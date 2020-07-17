Tri-Cities Opera to host competition for opera sings

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri Cities Opera is having hosting an opera competition to see who can best carry a tune.

The opera company will hold a challenge called TCO Next, accepting applications from opera singers across the nation.

The winner will get $3,000 plus a role with the company, with 2nd place getting $2,000, and 3rd place getting $1,000.

Competitors will submit 3 samples with the first one being audio only with their name and past experiences.

If the judges like the first one, the other two videos will be accepted into later rounds.

General Director John Rozzoni says TCO is excited to have the competition and the celebrity judges.

“As a smaller opera company, we have an opportunity to move the industry forward and to do interesting and different things as far as format goes. Our slogan this year is #TCOForward. We are really hoping to take on projects that expand peoples perception of what opera is,” says Rozzoni.

Judges for the first and second rounds will be TCO staff members.

Final round judges will be composer Kamela Sankaram, acclaimed singer Morris Robinson, and stage and screen director Crystal Manich.

Those interested will need to submit their applications by August 15th.

The finals will be streamed online at 3 PM on October 18th.

Contestants can register for the competition by visiting TriCitiesOpera.com.