Tri Cities Opera “TCO Next” competition final round set for Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – 10 up and coming opera singers are vying for prize money this weekend during a virtual vocal competition being held by Tri-Cities Opera.

TCO Next put out a call for entries earlier this year and received audio submissions from across the world.

TCO then selected 28 semifinalists that were invited to submit video clips from which the ten finalists were chosen.

This Sunday, they will perform for prizes online.

First prize is $3,000, second place gets $2,000 a $1,000 3rd place prize and a People’s Choice award.

Artistic Advisor and Mezzo-Soprano Jenni Bank says she’s benefitted from participating in competitions in the past.

“They’re great opportunities to get your face out there in front of new people, to get exposure. And because everything’s gone digital, this year, there’s been an incredible amount of exposure just on social media alone,” says Bank.

The winner also gets a contract to be a guest artist with TCO once the company is able to hold live performances again.

There will be 3 judges: composer Kamala Sankaram, director Crystal Manich and Bass singer Morris Robinson.

The competition takes place online Sunday at 3 P-M.

You can find a link at TriCitiesOpera.com.