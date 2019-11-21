Tri-Cities Opera puts special show for those with Alzheimer’s

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is using some familiar show tunes and opera arias to take a special group of people for a trip down Memory Lane

Some folks suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of memory loss were treated to a private performance at TCO’s Opera Center yesterday.

Resident Artists sang selections from musicals and opera as well as the traditional American folk song Shenandoah.

The event was a collaboration with the Memory Maker Project which uses art and culture to stimulate the memories of people with dementia.

Memory Maker Co-Founder Christina Muscatello says there is a part of the brain that retains memories even through their illness.

“Programs like this that involve music or visual art or any kind of art kind of stimulate that part of the brain and gets them reminiscing and telling stories and connecting from their former experiences,” says Muscatello.

Between songs, Muscatello lead the group in a discussion of the pieces.

The entire audience joined in with the singing of “We Shall Find Peace”, taken from the opera house’s recent concert paying tribute to veterans.