Tri-Cities Opera preforms Pinocchio at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local elementary school was treated to a musical rendition of a popular children’s tale today.

The Tri-Cities Opera presented a version of Pinocchio at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary in Binghamton this afternoon.

Children piled into the auditorium to try to get the best seats in the house.

This show introduced new characters, and uses songs from popular operas, such as Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Tri Cities Opera Mezzo Soprano Resident Artist Emily Cottam says she is thrilled to perform for youth all across the state as part of TCO’s Opera Go Round program.

“This is my first real professional gig outside of school. So I graduated not too long ago, so this is a really exciting time for me to be able to train while also performing for actual audiences,” said Cottam.

Cottam says the children’s reactions are the best parts, especially when her character asks a rhetorical question, but they answer anyway.



The Binghamton City School District says it’s a fantastic opportunity for students to experience a form of art and culture that they may not have been exposed to yet.