Tri-Cities Opera crowns TCO Next winner

BINGHAMTON, NY – A baritone from Denver is the winner of Tri-Cities Opera’s first virtual voice competition.

Schyler Vargas claimed the first place Wilson Family Prize of $3,000 plus a contract to perform in an upcoming TCO Opera, once the company is able to stage shows again.

He performed arias from “The Barber of Seville,” “Silent Night” and “Dead Man Walking.”

Vargas, who just graduated with his Masters Degree in Vocal Performance from the University of

Cincinnati at the end of last year, says it was an incredible opportunity, especially given the pandemic circumstances.

“To like still have that shock of winning, having good news and that excitement that usually comes from actually performing on stage, or getting a contract offer in an email, that just hasn’t happened for almost all of 2020,” says Vargas.

Vargas was selected from 10 finalists who each submitted 3 video recordings of themselves singing.

A total of $7,000 in cash prizes were awarded.

You can watch a recording of the competition on the TCO Facebook page.