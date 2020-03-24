Tri-Cities Opera cancels remainder of season

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has caused a longtime local arts organization to temporarily shutdown.

Tri-Cities Opera has suspended normal operations and canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.

The opera company says it has lost all of its sources of revenue, from performances, set and costume rentals and its traveling in-school productions for children.

It has laid off all staff and performers with only its director staying on at reduced hours.

TCO is asking those with tickets to their final scheduled performance of “A Little Night Music” to consider to converting them to a tax-deductible donation.

Otherwise, call the temporary remote box office for a refund at 221-6660.