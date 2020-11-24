Treasured downtown Binghamton sculpture removed for repair

BINGHAMTON, NY – A downtown Binghamton sculpture by a prominent artist has been removed in the hopes of repairing and refurbishing it.

“Dawn’s Column” by abstract expressionist Louise Nevelson was removed by a crane last week from the second story deck of Government Plaza.

The metal sculpture was transported to storage in Oneida County as the state Office of General Services, which oversees maintenance of the plaza, decides what to do with it.

The artwork, which was installed in the early 70’s when the plaza was constructed, has deteriorated and is in need of repair.

It has mostly gone unnoticed over the years as the second floor entrances to City Hall are no longer open to the public.

Dawn’s Column cost $60,000 when it was purchased and O-G-S declined to estimate its value today.

Nevelson, who died in 1988, is one of the most celebrated sculptors of her time.