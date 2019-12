A city snowplow helps clear roads north of downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful storm making its way east from California is threatening major disruptions during the year’s busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving. The storm has already killed at least one person and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel. (Cody Bashore/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following advisory:

Dangerous Travel continues. Numerous reports of icy roads and traffic accidents. Please be very careful! Consider delaying travel if it is not an emergency.

Travel is not restricted at this time, but not recommended.

Sheriff Mark E. Helms

***reports of travel ban and roads closed are false and old advisory are being posted from a couple of years ago